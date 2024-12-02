Credit Suisse upgrades online banking service

The upgrade aims at customizing the online banking experience for the company’s clients, offering a multibanking solution and paperless lease agreements.

The online banking portal for private clients’ user interface consists of widgets that are able to be arranged in such a way that the functions most frequently used or preferred by the client are displayed on their home page. The solution integrates a payment assistant that remembers previously entered information, streamlining thus the payment process. Completion of a payment is confined to a single page and takes a few seconds.

The online platform for companies integrates widgets that enable the clients homepage to be arranged the way thats required. Access rights can be customized in line with the individual employees role and task, the navigation concept being optimised with a focus on corporate clients’ workflows.

The multinational financial service is also launching multibanking feature and online leasing. The multibanking function enables corporate clients to display the accounts they hold with other banks in a single overview on the bank’s portal. Additional banking relationships can be included and once an account with a third-party bank has been integrated, these account balances and movements are displayed in the same way as those of the banks accounts.

Online leasing is a new tool enabling companies to take out lease agreements online for goods with a value of up to CHF 1.5 million. Users can compare various leasing options and select the preferred option. As soon as the data is entered, the tool checks whether the lending criteria are met. The tool also offers an overview of all current lease agreements and enables expiring agreements to be extended.