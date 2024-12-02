Credit Karma partners with Bud to boost consumer app

While the partnership might lead you to think Credit Karma is using Open Banking to improve its credit scoring, in fact, the features planned are all centred around consumer financial management. Data aggregation and transaction intelligence are among Bud’s services that Credit Karma will be using, with features planned to help consumers choose financial products and manage their bills better through in-app switching.

For Bud, this marks their second big customer win of 2021, with New Zealand-based bank ANZ NZ tapping up the UK fintech to help it automate more of its lending processes.