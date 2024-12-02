Crédit Agricole rolls out online banking service

The EKO service, created for fintechs and other online financial institutions, will provide an account, debit card, mobile app and access to local branches for EUR 2 a month.

The service will respond to the digital needs of customers while granting branch support when required. Customers can join online or at the branch in less than 10 minutes and will be able to use a contactless card or set up direct payments online.

The app is expected to help customers improve their budgeting by sending alerts when their account balance is below EUR 20, overdrafts being unauthorised.