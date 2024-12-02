Coupa to boost spend management depth

R18 gives customers more than 50 updates to existing platform applications, all designed to increase the depth of spend management processes, claims the company.

The release expands global regulatory compliance, enhances administrator control, and adds new capabilities across the entire Coupa platform from travel and expense management to e-invoicing, inventory, and more.

As with past Coupa platform updates, R18 was designed just four months after R17 with a collaborative and innovative approach that involved customer ideas and feedback through the active Coupa Community and Coupa Advisory Boards.

Born in the cloud, Coupa delivers a spend-management platform that accelerates business by unifying processes across all the ways employees spend money. These processes cover travel and expense management, procurement, invoicing and related source-to-settle areas. Using the Coupa Open Business Network, the platform has connected more than 2 million suppliers.