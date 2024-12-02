Coupa Software acquires TripScanner

TripScanner, based in the US, bridges the gap between employees’ travel booking habits and corporate business policies. TripScanner automatically reviews travel itineraries, helping ensure compliance with company travel policies, and auto-creates line items in employee expense reports. The TripScanner team will join Coupa as part of the acquisition.

Unmanaged travel makes up a large portion of the business travel sector and the TripScanner acquisition is a natural move for Coupa’s expense management solutions. Also known as ‘open travel’ or ‘open booking,’ unmanaged travel is the concept of enabling business travelers to independently manage their own travel without having to go through a travel management company or associated travel management website.

Coupa provides a suite of cloud applications for finance, including sourcing, procurement, expense management and accounts payable that allows customers to realize a return on their investment within a few months.

In recent news, Coupa Software has officially opened its new European hub in Dublin, Ireland as part of its ongoing growth across the EMEA region.