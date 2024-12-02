Coupa acquires InvoiceSmash to drive B2B commerce transformation

With this acquisition, Coupa takes the next step in transforming B2B commerce by further reducing the need for expensive supplier enablement initiatives and strengthening the way businesses use Coupa Invoicing and the Coupa Open Business Network for their e-invoicing transactions.

InvoiceSmash’s cloud-based technology has closed-loop learning functionalities that will extend Coupa’s Invoicing solution by converting emailed invoices from suppliers into the digital format required for the buyer’s accounts payable process.

By incorporating InvoiceSmash into the Coupa platform, emailed invoice attachments that currently flow freely through the Coupa Open Business Network will be able to process automatically.

Coupa Software is a provider of cloud-based spend management solutions. Coupa provides a suite of cloud applications for finance, including sourcing, procurement, expense management and accounts payable that allows customers to realize a return on their investment within a few months.