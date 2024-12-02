Coupa acquires InvoiceSmash

InvoiceSmash will see its e-invoicing application integrated into Coupa’s cloud platform, which also includes Deloitte and KPMG as channel partners in Australia. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, crn.com.au reports.

InvoiceSmash founder and owner, Mark Burch, founded the company in 2010. The idea was to streamline e-invoicing by developing a third-party product available to customers of MYOB, Xero and Saasu. Burch previously ran his own software consultancy, and also had a stint as a developer at Microsoft until 2009.

InvoiceSmash converts invoices from suppliers into a format compatible with a company’s accounts payable system. The system is also designed to take into account changes to a supplier’s invoice format and connects to MYOB AccountRight Desktop, AccountRight Live, Xero and Saasu. While e-invoicing is far from new, Burch focused on converting the electronic files, rather than optical character recognition (OCR) features.