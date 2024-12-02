Cortex Partners, APVelocity to offer SCF via the Cortex Trading Partner Network

Through this partnership Cortex is able to provide an extension of services to help companies better manage cash flow.

More than that, APVelocity provides Suppliers with an all-in-one solution for e-payments, payment processing, and early pay to benefit their entire supply chain and improve their balance sheet. Buyers that use the Cortex Network will further improve their days payable outstanding and streamline their AP process, all without the need for bank or other funding sources and without incurring additional debt, claims the company.

In addition, the company claims that by transacting on the network, buyer and supplier companies not only have access to their data anytime, anywhere that they have an internet connection, but they can now access the funds they need to build their business faster.