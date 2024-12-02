Cornerstone and eNett to roll out AutoPay solution for travel companies

Autopay is a new solution that enables travel management companies and corporations to operationalize their use of virtual cards.

Cornerstone has partnered with eNett International, a provider of dedicated B2B payment solutions, to offer a secure, streamlined payment method that eliminates the errors of manual processing and reconciliation of payments through automation.

More than that, AutoPay provides end-to-end integration directly from the workflow to trigger the creation of a unique Virtual Account Number (VAN) and to reconcile that within both the booking and the back office data. The new solution will reduce the risk of fraud while providing protection from supplier default, lowering costs and generating efficiencies, enabling TMC’s to focus on customer service to grow their businesses. Backed by the MasterCard guarantee, eNett VANs generate unique numbers for every transaction and are available in over 30 currencies, facilitating safe and secure payments in 35.9 million locations, wherever a supplier accepts MasterCard online.

Through this partnership with eNett, Cornerstone clients will have access to the expanded capabilities and industry offerings of the combined organizations, delivering upon a consistent theme that is inherent to the Cornerstone brand: placing clients’ needs first, fostering innovation, and driving accelerated results through its global reach and cost-efficient solutions.

Cornerstone Information Systems is a technology and services provider. They have a single focus on travel data from the management of the reservation to the creation and presentation of information. Cornerstone Information Systems is headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana with customers in more than 50 countries.

eNett International simplifies the complexities of payments by connecting travel industry specialism with payments expertise. Their Virtual Account Numbers (VANs) enable travel agencies of all sizes to automatically generate a unique MasterCard number and pay their suppliers from directly within their booking flow. The company is owned by Travelport.