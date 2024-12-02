Commerzbank expands its partnership with Google Cloud





With the help of Google Cloud, Commerzbank will move a number of its banking applications to the cloud, a continuation of a digital transformation strategy underway since 2017.

Commerzbank is using cloud technology to bring new products and customer experiences to market, improve the performance of its systems and reduce operating costs. This is intended to accelerate the bank's overall digital transformation, which includes a goal of running 85% of its decentralised applications in the cloud by 2024.

With this new agreement, Google will now offer the bank a set of platform services to enable its digital transformation. Using Google Cloud will allow Commerzbank developers to follow a continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) approach, enabling them to make updates to code.