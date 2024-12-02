Colombia to make electronic invoice usage widespread

Specifically, these taxpayers are responsible parties and withholding agents who qualify as Large Taxpayers in resolution 0076 of December 1, 2016.

As soon as the resolution is published, those selected will have a specific period of time defined by DIAN, to comply with implementing the mandatory e-invoice. There are approximately 3,500 companies that must start their electronic invoice project as soon as possible to be ready to comply with the regulation. By 2018, DIAN expects 50,000 businesses to be using electronic invoicing.

The draft resolution also indicates that those companies selected by the date of publication that show that they issue more than 2,452,749 invoices daily will have an additional three months to start issuing electronic invoices.

By publishing this resolution, Colombia takes another step towards the widespread usage of the electronic invoice system. It’s a system that has already matured in several Latin American countries such as Mexico and Brazil.