Collector Bank partners with receeve





Collector Bank specialises in financing solutions for corporate and private individuals and aims to digitise and optimise their management of debt collection and debt collection prevention. Its services for private individuals include personal loans, invoice and payment by instalment services, credit cards and deposit accounts. The corporate offering includes real estate lending, corporate lending, and factoring as well as payment solutions.

receeve’s collections and recovery technology platform allows Collector Bank to integrate data from any system, gain insights, and maintain compliance.

With receeve, Collector Bank allows the business users to own the collections and recovery process end-to-end, with cloud-native, no-code toolsets that empower employees, optimise decision-making and workflows and create a better customer experience.