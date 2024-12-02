Co-operative Bank rolls out Online EFTPOS

The new service enables customers to shop online and pay using their money from their transactional account, rather than using a credit card.

When shopping online at a store offering Online EFTPOS, customers can opt for this payment method, then they get an authorisation message to their mobile banking application or internet banking once they’ve confirmed the payment.

The solution was developed by Paymark, a New Zealand-based digital payments provider, and is backed by the company that delivers EFTPOS to millions of New Zealanders.