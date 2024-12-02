CloudTrade to boost its APAC presence with Valtatech partnership

CloudTrade’s partnership with Valtatech will strengthen the business’s presence in the Australian, Asian and Pacific markets. Enabling businesses of all sizes to adopt CloudTrade’s e-invoicing solution; that substantially reduces administration costs and drive efficiencies across businesses by fully automating accounts payable (AP) processes and enables a simple transition to paperless invoicing.

CloudTrade has existing partnerships in APAC with: Marketboomer, whose mission is to conquer the challenges of achieving business efficiencies in the hospitality industry. Improving efficiency, profits, and providing insights to ensure their customers and their suppliers achieve their full potential.

And Converga, a 100% owned subsidiary of Canon, who offer a range of office and business solutions which use imaging, data capture, document management and workflow technologies to provide clients with a real competitive advantage. Converga specialises in Procure-To-Pay, Accounts Payable Automation and Electronic Invoicing with their solution, Converga Digital Hub.

Electronic and automated invoice processes can result in savings of 60-80% compared to traditional paper-based processing, claims the company.

CloudTrade’s software is protected by lasting patents in Europe, the US and Australia.

