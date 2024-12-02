Citizens Bank & Trust partners with Teslar Software

Citizens Bank & Trust initially partnered with Teslar Software for loan origination and forgiveness during round two of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). By using the fintech’s technology, the bank was able to enhance efficiencies and more quickly provide small businesses with the funds they needed to get back on their feet, as the press release says.

After experiencing the productivity gains enabled by the technology, the bank decided to use Teslar’s suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to help them across commercial lending.

With Teslar, Citizens Bank & Trust will eliminate manual, paper-based processes and use automated workflows. The bank plans to use Teslar to track aspects of the lending process more precisely such as exceptions and past due loans.