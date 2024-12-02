Circle raises USD 440 mln in financing





The funding included investments from private equity, institutional and strategic investors, including Fidelity Management and Research Company, Marshall Wace, Willett Advisors, Intersection FinTech Ventures, Atlas Merchant Capital, Digital Currency Group, FTX, Breyer Capital, Valor Capital Group, Pillar VC, as well as Michael J. Price and Friends.

Circle is now poised to meet the demand for its products and services aimed at coupling the existing financial system with breakthroughs in digital currency within payments and finance. Underpinning this is Circle’s contribution to the rise of USD Coin, or USDC, as a dollar digital currency, which now stands at USD 22 billion in circulation. USDC has grown by 436% in 2021.