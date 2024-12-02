CIMB bank to launch virtual assistant for mobile banking in Malaysia

The chat-based mobile messaging application allows customers to check account balances, pay bills, perform mobile reloads and receive the latest offers by CIMB. It will be rolled out to over seven million customers in Malaysia by December 2016. Customers would need to download the app which will be available via Google Play and Apple App Store, and activate it with their CIMB Clicks login credentials.

The virtual assistant is compliant with the highest security standards to ensure customers’ data safety and privacy; future enhancements of CIMB EVA include P2P (person-to-person) fund transfers, flash deals, AI-powered natural language conversations, and personal financial management, making it a highly-intuitive mobile app for the bank’s customers.

The innovation of CIMB EVA was driven by the growth of the bank’s electronic and mobile transactions, which currently make up 94% of its banking transactions in Malaysia, according to TheEdgeMarkets. CIMB Clicks, for example, recorded a 49% y-o-y increase in active users to-date, whereas CIMB Banks mobile banking transactions grew over 170% in Q3FY16, compared with Q3FY15.