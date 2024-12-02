CFPB to come with Open Banking proposal until October





The rule, which was mandated by the Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, is anticipated to be critical in dictating how customers handle personal data acquired and utilised by the financial technology sector.











This ability grants people control over their personal financial data. These rights will become a practical reality whenever the CFPB develops a regulation that establishes market expectations. It is anticipated that the official plan would be solicited for opinions in a few months and finalised in 2024.

Fair market rules for leveraging this regulation will be important to the construction and maintenance of an Open Banking system in which customers may exercise their data rights while maintaining control over their data.





More details about the rule

Many of the specifics of Open Banking will be handled by standard-setting organisations outside of the agency. Such standards, if pursued properly, can allow Open Banking to adapt when new technologies emerge, new products emerge, and new data security issues emerge.

Standard-setting organisations must reflect the whole spectrum of relevant interests — consumers and enterprises, incumbents and competitors, large and small players — in order to succeed. In consumer finance, big businesses have occasionally sought to govern developing technologies through utilities, networks, or standard-setting organisations that are biased to their interests — or even owned by them.

While the CFPB expects the market to play a substantial role in adopting and sustaining Open Banking norms, it will closely monitor any attempts to impede consumers' exercise of their data rights, particularly where such efforts are coordinated by dominant corporations. Because the CFPB expects fair standards to play an important role in Open Banking, its proposed regulation will attempt to take that role into consideration.





The situation in the US

In contrast to Europe, the US takes a private-sector-led strategy. It has particular challenges since the country's financial institutions are monitored by a plethora of authorities, both federal and state level. The US Congress would need to enact legislation to set the ball moving on universal Open Banking. This would need to be put into law before being sent to regulators to agree on a standard. Another challenge is the absence of a national data privacy framework. These also differ from state to state, which would require standardisation.

To begin started with API development, financial institutions can turn to their key providers, such as JHA, Fiserv, and FIS. All three of these providers have Open Banking initiatives in place, as well as new API gateways that allow banking clients to collaborate with private third parties. Banks can also create their own API layers to build on top of basic goods.