Century Business Solutions introduces e-invoicing feature for merchants

Upgraded with the Connect feature, eBizCharge allows customers to log in to a merchant specific portal and pay invoices instantly using credit cards and ACH bank transfers. The application also allows partial payments and fully automated recurring payments whenever necessary. Another key benefit of the eBizCharge Connect is the ability to accept payments from any internet enabled device, including smartphones and tablets, allowing customers to pay digitally created invoices 24 hours a day.

Payments processed via eBizCharge Connect are automatically reflected in merchants corresponding ERP system, creating seamless payment integration free of human data entry errors.

eBizCharge Connect benefits from the same advanced encryption and tokenization technology that powers the eBizCharge platform. Tokenization technology, currently offered by only a handful of payment processors, substitutes sensitive customer payment-card information with securely generated digital vouchers, or tokens. The advanced payment solution prevents card information from being stored in its original format.