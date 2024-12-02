Centrum, BharatPe to build a digital small finance bank in India

A new bank license has been issued after a gap of nearly 6 years. The new SFB, has been incorporated as ‘Unity Small Finance Bank’. Unity as a name has significance on many counts for both Centrum and BharatPe. Reportedly, it is the first time that two partners are uniting equally to build a bank.

The proposed business model is one of collaboration and open architecture, uniting all its stakeholders to deliver a seamless digital experience. Centrum’s successful MSME and Micro Finance businesses shall be merged into Unity Small Finance Bank.