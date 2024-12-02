Cashfree to launch its BaaS offering, Accounts





Accounts will allow businesses to offer features like account opening, linking, deposits, check balance and interest earning to their customers, partners, and vendors. Moreover, according to the official press release, ‘Accounts’ by Cashfree will enable 100% paperless bank account creation instantly.

Cashfree intends to soon add support for savings accounts, virtual accounts, and other payments instruments. The product is currently running pilots with fintech startups and will also enable other technology platforms to generate and customise payment instruments using Cashfree's APIs.