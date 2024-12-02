Cashee joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track program





Through its partnership with Visa, Cashee is committed to improving financial literacy and increasing financial inclusion for the youth in the MENA region.

Cashee provides teens in the MENA region with a banking mobile app and personalised Visa prepaid card which enables them to track their earnings, spending, and savings. Through its ed-tech platform, Cashee promotes and teaches money management with the aim of creating money smart teens.

Cashee is a secure platform with parental controls and oversight which provides parents with the confidence of allowing their children to participate in a digital and cashless world.