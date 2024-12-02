Cadence Bank adds new capabilities to banking platform and website

The Fluent by Cadence application for mobile phone and tablet has been updated and now goes by a new name - Cadence Bank Mobile. The new Cadence Bank Mobile application serves as a customer’s gateway to Fluent and unites what used to be two applications.

Through the now integrated TotalMoney tool, Fluent users can set and track monthly budgets and view spending by category, such as groceries, restaurants or gas. Cadence TotalMoney categorizes and organizes spending from various financial accounts using Bubble Budgets, and sends alerts when attention is needed. At the same time, Cadence introduced a newly designed website.

Cadence Bank is a US-based financial institution which provides corporations, small and middle-market businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions. Services and products include commercial and small business banking, consumer banking, treasury management, international banking, specialized lending, commercial real estate, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and credit cards.