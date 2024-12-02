Bux raises USD 80 mln in funding round





The funding is coming from a group of investors, jointly led by Prosus Ventures and Tencent, it also included ABN Amro Ventures, Citius, Optiver, and Endeit Capital – all new investors – as well as previous backers HV Capital and Velocity Capital Fintech Ventures.

The startup has around 500,000 customers across the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France, and Belgium, using not just its main Bux Zero app, but also Bux Crypto and Bux X (a contracts for difference [CFDs] app).