BUX introduces BUX Zero to the Spanish market

Following its recent USD 80 million funding round, BUX continues its plans to expand throughout Europe. Spain marks the seventh country in which BUX now operates. BUX Zero clients will now access the Newsroom where they can access daily financial and stock market related news based on the client’s investment portfolio and interests.

Additionally, BUX also offers weekly jargon-free stock market news written by an in-house editorial team. Additionally, clients can also build their knowledge base in BUX's Knowledge Centre through articles and educational videos that explain investment topics in simple terms within minutes.