Buckaroo launches complete credit management system

Buckaroo Credit Management is a solution which facilitates and manages all your payment traffic, including sending and monitoring invoices automatically. Users can add an integrated payment button to these reminders, letting their relations settle the outstanding amount directly using one of the payment methods they offer.

More than that, Buckaroo claims it offers the possibility of taking over the debtor management entirely, including the possibility of handovers to a collection agency. In practice this means extra convenience for business relations and a decline in risk and less manual work.

The solution services are especially suitable for both one-time invoices and repeat payments. Online and offline companies, large and small organisations. According to the company a whole range of telecom and internet service providers, associations, subscription providers and retailers are using of Buckaroo Credit Management.

Among other features the solution offers: managing cash flow and working capital; accessible; variety of reminder schedules can be set; up to 8 reminders can be configured; send reminders by e-mail, SMS or letter; automatic links to collection agencies; prevent faulty payments; ability to set up and administer payment plans; offers insight into your debtor list.

Buckaroo is a supplier of payment solutions in the Netherlands since 2005, specialising in billing & payments for companies, and online payments for web retailers. The company has around 5,000 clients and 200 (web) partners.