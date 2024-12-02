BTG Pactual delays the launch of consumer banking platform





The bank has started testing debit and credit cards but is not offering them to all clients, according to Reuters. The official launch will occur later in 2020, or in early 2021.

BTG aims to become the country’s sixth-largest retail bank by client base with the launch of its consumer banking unit.

The announcement was made in a discussion of the first-quarter earnings, which missed estimates as the bank said it was reducing risks in financial markets, bracing for the impact of the COVID-19.