BPS Technology to boost growth in B2B barter tool

Bartercard is a B2B digital currency tool that allows business owners to barter or trade their goods and services between one another without the use of cash.

BPS is earning a net profit after tax of USD 3.5 million in first half of 2016, up 7.3% compared to the same period last year. More than that, the company earned an EPS of USD 0.06 in first half of 2016 and rewarded investors with a USD 0.02 dividend.

The new franchises in the US are consistent with Bartercard’s stated plans of expanding across the US through the sale of franchises in key strategic areas.

Earlier this month, BPS had entered into an agreement with Alibaba partner SmartTrans Holdings to sell products in China via Alibabas wholesale e-commerce platform 1688.com.

The partnership allows Australian merchants to market and sell their products in China and receive payment in Australia via online payments platform SmartTrans.

The share price of BPS has increased by about 21% during the last one month.