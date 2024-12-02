Bottomline Technologies expands in Singapore

Bottomline will continue to help banks, financial institutions, and corporations to be competitive with its cloud-based solutions. With the new centre, Bottomline is positioned to provide a secure set of core financial messaging capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region, claims the company.

Bottomline offers businesses solutions to meet the challenges of mitigating risk, complying with regulations, reducing cost and improving visibility on financial transaction flows. It does this by providing its customers with a set of functionalities integrated into a single platform that can access multiple domestic and international financial networks and payments schemes. The platform also includes risk and compliance capabilities such as sanctions screening, reconciliation, and anti-fraud behavioral analytics that match most of the recently published SWIFT CSP requirements.