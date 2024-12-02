bolttech extends Samsung Care+ partnership into Europe

The Samsung Care+ plus offering in Belgium, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark builds on similar arrangements in seven countries across Asia. It marks a total of 13 markets for the bolttech and Samsung partnership globally and expands bolttech’s global presence to 30 markets.

Through the Samsung Care+ programme, bolttech aims to help customers in Europe protect their smartphone, tablet, and wearable devices against accidental physical and liquid breakage for up to two years. The device protection plans also offer worldwide cover to ensure protection away from home as well as a host of other benefits, including an option for theft cover.