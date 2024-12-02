Bolero launches trade finance solution for banks

Galileo TPaaS represents its new white-labelled trade finance portal-as-a-service solution for banks. The solution helps financial institutions provide their corporate clients with a transformed digital experience.

The solution allows corporates to conduct traditional trade, open account transactions, and use the structured communication processes and electronic trade documents. Over time, Bolero will work with like-minded fintechs to expand the functionality and services available to Galileo users.

The white-labelled solution is built on Bolero’s secure SaaS platform Galileo and is available on-demand as a fully managed service on the cloud.