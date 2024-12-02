BNY Mellon's Pershing X partners with Integrity

Integrity specialises in the distribution of life and health insurance products and offers solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. The company operates a nationwide network of over 550,000 insurance agents, registered investment advisors, registered representatives, and other professionals engaged in wealth management.

In the company press release, representatives from Pershing X expressed enthusiasm regarding Integrity's decision to join the ranks of Wove clients. They also highlighted the scalability of the Wove platform and its potential to contribute to Integrity's growth strategy. The platform is designed to equip Integrity's insurance agents with a comprehensive toolkit aimed at enhancing their wealth management capabilities.

More information about the Wove platform

Pershing X introduced the Wove platform in June 2023, providing a unified and data-driven platform that seamlessly integrates various tools used by financial advisors in their client interactions. By partnering with BNY Mellon, Integrity gains access to a wide range of solutions within the BNY Mellon enterprise. This allows Integrity to provide its financial professionals with new technology and investment tools, transforming and improving the way they serve their clients. For instance, the Wove platform can grant Integrity's advisors access to comprehensive third-party models and models for mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, developed by BNY Mellon's Investment Management division.

These models are designed to optimise wealth accumulation, retirement income portfolios, and capital preservation, and they will be accessible through the Wove platform. Additionally, BNY Mellon's Pershing will offer a complete suite of broker-dealer clearing and custody solutions.

Representatives from BNY Mellon emphasised how this initiative reflects BNY Mellon's commitment to leveraging its enterprise's scale to provide integrated solutions to clients. They talked about Wove as the only wealth management platform powered by BNY Mellon Investment Management, offering clients such as Integrity access to institutional-quality investment solutions from specialist investment firms.

Officials from Integrity expressed excitement about collaborating with BNY Mellon to provide a distinctive array of solutions, including access to the Wove platform and personalised portfolio offerings. This partnership aims to deliver a more holistic experience encompassing life, health, and wealth planning for clients, assisting them in preparing for their financial futures.

Pershing X is a technology provider focused on delivering the most interoperable and data-driven suite of advisory tools in the wealth management industry. Pershing X technology, including the Wove platform, is designed to create an effortless and intuitive experience that allows for integration with multiple leading custodians.