BNY Mellon selects Eurex Clearing for repo trades in Europe





BNY Mellon’s onboarding represents another milestone for Eurex’s cleared repo markets, with transactions already having been executed. With Eurex’s deep liquid and centrally cleared repo markets, clients can trade repos with over 160 registered participants. This includes commercial and central banks, government financing agencies, and a broad range of supranational organisations.











Through this, market participants can efficiently and securely raise or place cash against more than 13,000 domestic and international securities. According to BNY Mellon’s officials, by becoming a Trading and Clearing Member of Eurex Repo and Eurex Clearing, the company can enhance its overall liquidity management tool kit. As the demand for European repo is continuously increasing, this supports BNY Mellon in expanding its business and risk management capabilities in Europe.





Eurex’s cleared repo markets

Considering the current market landscape, TLTRO repayments, and further reduction of excess liquidity, statistics from Eurex show a significant increase in trading activities and reaching new record volumes in its cleared repo markets.



According to Eurex, the total traded repo volume across all markets doubled from January to August 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. GC Pooling, which integrated electronic trading, central clearing, and triparty settlement for standardised secured funding, rose by 270%, while the repo market increased by approximately 30%. Average Daily Term-adjusted trading volume also increased considerably, reaching approximately EUR 340 billion.





BNY Mellon’s latest developments