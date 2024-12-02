BNP Paribas invests in technology and funds Fortia fintech

Fortia is a software company that uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and business process monitoring to help the fund industry meet rising compliance requirements and manage mounting volumes of data.

The fintech was founded in 2012 and has created Innova, a new generation investment compliance platform that enables asset managers and asset owners to systematically control and efficiently monitor the compliance of their funds with local and international regulatory requirements.

BNP Paribas Securities Services intends to implement Innova within its depositary banking business, helping clients enhance controls and operational efficiency and get access to advanced data and analytics and scenario simulation applications.

The announcement marks a new step in the development of the partnership between BNP Paribas Securities Services and Fortia, which were introduced to each other by L’Atelier BNP Paribas during its Fintech & Corporate Accelerator programme in 2016.

The programme, which focuses on business development, has been designed to create value for the start-ups taking part, BNP Paribas’ businesses and its clients. It enabled Fortia and BNP Paribas Securities Services to develop a strong relationship and start a dialogue in a climate of trust and cooperation.