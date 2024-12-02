BMO Harris Bank, 1871 to launch women's fintech mentoring program





The program is designed for startups that have created services or solutions for the financial sector, offer insights and advice to customers or help identify customer needs. The startups which are eligible for participation must have a woman founder or cofounder and be US-based. Applications will be accepted until May 11, 2020, and WMN•FINtech will provide selected startups with:

a three-month mentoring program with guidance from industry experts

a four-month membership and working space at 18717

a curriculum focused on teaching enterprise sales cycles, vendor management, information security and risk and regulatory requirements

Up to five startups will be selected to participate in 2020’s program.