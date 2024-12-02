BlueVine introduces cloud-based invoice financing service

The user has to enter the details of paper invoices into BlueVine’s cloud-based invoice factoring program. This manually creates an online invoice without having to connect accounting software.

According to a study by Robert Half and Financial Executives, 54% of US companies rely on manual reconciliation of accounts. Its solution gives industries such as trucking, manufacturing and field services access to online invoicing and financing.

BlueVine eliminates the cash flow gap so that businesses do not have to worry about making payroll or being able to buy more inventory, and secondly, to eliminate the long wait, paperwork, and hidden fees that business owners deal with at other financial institutions.