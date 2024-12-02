BluePay acquires Billhighway

Billhighway’s cloud-based financial management platform provides an enterprise solution using the power of integration to transform the way organizations manage incoming funds and automate their everyday for a more efficient back office operation.

Combining the technologies of BluePay and Billhighway will provide benefits for both companies’ clients. Billhighway’s proprietary software solution, integrated with BluePay’s payment technology, will deliver a streamlined, automated, and accessible option for associations and not-for-profits, one of the largest verticals that BluePay serves.

Additionally, by joining the BluePay family, Billhighway will have access to more resources to further upgrade the value it brings to its clients and widen its leadership in NFP software.

BluePay is a provider of technology-enabled payment processing for merchants and suppliers of any size in the US and Canada. Through physical POS, online, and mobile interfaces, as well as CRM and ERP software integrations, BluePay processes business-to-consumer and business-to-business payments while providing real-time settlement, reporting, and reconciliation, along with robust security features such as tokenization and point-to-point encryption.