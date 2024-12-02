Blitz Insurance partners with Ascend





Following this collaboration, Blitz Insurance will focus on expanding its payment and financing offerings by opening a new customer segment and providing both direct bill and premium financing into its payment workflow.

By partnering with Ascend, Blitz Insurance will be given the possibility to offer a direct bill to its clients, in addition to its existing agency workflow. This will enable brokers to decide what billing methods meet their preferences and needs, as well as which one works best for their specialty market. Through the incorporation of Ascend’s products, Blitz Insurance will also be able to grow its footprint of appointed brokers, as well as improve its administrative efficiency by automating the processes that would normally be a large operational undertaking.

In addition, Ascend will automatically attribute the incoming payments to policies in real-time, in an efficient and secure manner, while speeding up the reconciliation procedure as well. The company is set to modernise the overall payments experience as well, in order to improve the experiences of its brokers, agents, and clients.









Ascend’s recent partnerships

Insurance payments platform that automates financial operations from financing and collections to commission payables and carries, Ascend announced multiple collaborations and partnerships in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the world.

In October 2022, PIIAC, the Professional Independent Insurance Agents of Colorado, announced Ascend as their recommended payment provider. Following this partnership, PIIAC agency members were offered a modern all-in-one payments solution. Furthermore, they were also provided with webinars and additional resources in order to give members more information on how to improve the manner in which customers used Ascend’s tools and products.

Earlier in September, Ascend announced its two-way integration with HawkSoft. Users needed to download Ascend from the marketplace into their devices and follow the steps provided by the company on their official website. Clients of HawkSoft were enabled to automatically receive a log notification with an Ascend payment link when they completed the process of quoting a policy for their customers.

Ascend announced its AMS integration with NowCents in July 2022, aiming to combine online payments and premium financing into one cohesive system for agents and customers. NowCents clients were enabled to automatically sync user and policy information into the Ascend services in order to create checkout links straight from the NowCerts dashboard.

The partnership aimed to simplify the financing workflow and to allow the companies to improve the manner in which agents operated, making it easier, more efficient, and more secure.



