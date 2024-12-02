Bill.com and Xero launch Direct Sync

With the integration, business owners can sync their Xero and Bill.com accounts to get a real-time, combined snapshot of their bill pay and online accounting.

Direct Sync streamlines paperless accounting and bill payment workflows. Specifically, the solution automatically transfers and manages unpaid bills from Xero into Bill.com; automatically syncs a range of data with Xero including accounts, vendors, customers and vendor credits; reconciles payments made via Bill.com using Xero bank reconciliation features; gives direct access to customer service and payment support.

In tandem with the integration, Xero has unveiled a new program for partners providing them with a no-subscription account for their company and a special price on the Bill.com Accountants Program.