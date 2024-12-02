Beyond Bank, Frollo to launch financial wellbeing app

On average, Frollo’s clients launch their white label app on iOS and Android within 5 – 8 weeks from signing the contract. The Frollo PFM platform will allow Beyond Bank to offer its customers a financial wellbeing experience, without a lengthy and expensive development process, as the press release says.

Out of the box, Beyond Bank will be able to offer its customers:

A full financial overview – all their financial accounts in one place;

Smart insights and nudges – AI-powered smart insights to help customers better understand their financial position;

Financial wellbeing tools – a toolset to achieve their financial objectives, including bill tracking, budgeting, and goals.

Although Beyond Bank will initially launch their new PFM app alongside its existing banking app, the Frollo PFM platform helps the Bank to integrate the features into their own app at any time in the future.