Basware acquires Verian

The acquisition further strengthens Basware’s market position in the US and supports Basware’s strategy to grow its cloud-based business revenues in key markets. Verian brings additional cloud-based customers and added e-procurement functionalities to Basware’s portfolio.

The acquisition will also enable Verian customers to leverage the power of the Basware Commerce Network and its financing services offering.

