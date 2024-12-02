Banq launches new app store

Banq is the regtech startup part of Apideck dedicated to tracking the transformation of the financial services industry since the implementation of the PSD2 and Open Banking regulations requiring the liberation of account-level data from banking service providers.

The Open Banking Tracker is an ongoing project to build a comprehensive repository of PSD2 compliant banks, Third-Party Providers, and API Aggregators. The Tracker currently tracks 100 data points on over 2,800 challenger and incumbent banks across 89 countries.

Together with partners like Plaid, equensWorldline, and Salt Edge, it collected various use cases across the Open Banking ecosystem. At the time of the launch, there are 120 listings of various Open Banking use cases already listed in the app store, and Banq invites any company that leverages the technology to contact them to get added to the app store.

In addition to the app store, a market map has been developed to map the Open Banking use cases in real-time. In the upcoming months, Banq will be releasing additional market maps like Challenger Banks and the Banking Stack covering the technologies used by fintechs and banks.