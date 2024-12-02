BankservAfrica, ebpSource roll out e-billing service in South Africa

The new service is being introduced to customers through connected online banks.

BankservAfrica manages the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) service on behalf of the South African commercial banks, with support from ebpSource.

The BankservAfrica’s offering enables banks to provide their retail customers with a way to manage, view and pay their bills from the online bank, as well as other connected channels. Instead of having to handle bills arriving separately each month, the eBilling portal enables consumers to view, query and pay everything at one time, from one place, with a single log-in.

Two municipalities in South Africa have already connected to the service, for the delivery of local taxes and charges.