Banking-as-a-Service provider Railsbank and Aazzur expand their partnership 

Aazzur will thus become the front-end provider for the majority of Railsbank's BaaS customers in the DACH region. They also want to offer customers additional core banking products. As part of the partnership, Railsbank will make its payment infrastructure available for account and card management. Aazzur will in return offer front-end layers and additional financial products to DACH customers of both companies who want to enter the BaaS and embedded finance sector or set up their own bank.

According to an Aazzur representative, the company aims to offer their two DACH customers a higher level of embedded financial services. With its modular platform, Aazzur enables companies to develop a mobile banking app or expand their existing offering within a few weeks. With embedded "smart finance blocks," customers can add budgeting tools, insurance, and climate protection programs to their banking offer.