Bank of Cyprus selects IBM for digital transformation

As a part of the upgrade plan, the bank will work on its IT platform and will carry out an enterprise-wide process re-engineering programme that will digitise and automate the processes and direct customer interactions to digital channels.

The bank will apply IBM iX features for a redesign of its digital channels, starting with mobile, aiming to create as well an omnichannel personalised experience to clients.

The two partners will also set up a joint Digital Factory, which will serve as delivery function, hosting emerging technology skills and leveraging DevOps tools and methodologies. They will also launch a joint Innovation Capability, dedicated to innovation, concept and prototype development, according to Banking Technology.