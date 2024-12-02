Backbase partners with OneAZ Credit Union

Using Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform, OneAZ aims to streamline its banking services, expanding its offerings to include insurance, real estate, and other lifestyle-related products, positioning itself as a comprehensive service provider for its members.

Representatives from Backbase noted that this partnership underscores Backbase's role in providing financial institutions with tools to deliver more personalised services. They also emphasised that by adopting the Engagement Banking Platform, OneAZ could improve customer experience while supporting innovation.

OneAZ officials described the partnership as a key step in the credit union’s digital transformation. They explained that upgrading their platform will improve the member experience across digital channels, allowing OneAZ to scale innovations more quickly and deliver more value to its members.

Representatives from OneAZ further added that the collaboration allows the company to maintain control over its digital strategy. As consumer demands for faster and simpler banking services grow, the Engagement Banking Platform will serve as the foundation for the credit union’s efforts to modernize its systems and introduce new solutions for members.

More information about the two companies

According to the company press release, the partnership between Backbase and OneAZ reflects a broader industry trend toward digital transformation and the increasing emphasis on customer-centric solutions. In essence, Backbase’s platform will enable OneAZ to simplify its IT architecture, enhance operational agility, and gain more control over future digital projects. Through this modernization, OneAZ aims to provide an improved banking experience for members of all generations, while also optimizing internal processes.

OneAZ Credit Union manages more than USD 3.4 billion in assets and serves more than 200,000 member-owners and 12,000 business owners across 20 branches. The company declares that its main goal is to support prosperity and community growth through innovative and high-quality personal and business banking solutions.