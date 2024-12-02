Baanx becomes shareholder in Maxwell State Bank





Maxwell State Bank is a fintech bank with total assets of USD 29,655,000 and deposits of USD 25,058,000. It was acquired by serial fintech entrepreneur Ronald Ingram, who plans to make this bank a future-proof bank by expanding their services. He plans to achieve this by working with fintechs in cybersecurity, cryptography, tokenization, and private/public infrastructure companies.

Baanx offers Visa and Mastercard programs through their platform, combined with secured lending services from as little as 0% APR.