B2B insurtech Qover raises USD 25 mln investment

Prime Ventures participated as lead investor, backed by Cathay Innovation. Existing investors Anthemis and Alven have also participated in the funding round. This new investment brings the company's total investment to USD 43 million. The Series B financing follows a year of significant growth and momentum for the insurtech. This announcement also comes after the company’s recent partnership with unicorn Revolut.

The new funds will be used to accelerate the company’s development in Europe and worldwide. The focus will be on recruiting business development and marketing talent to speed up customer acquisition and sales.