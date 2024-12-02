Aye Finance raises 10mln to supply micro-loans to small companies in India

The two-year-old company offers financing to small businesses across India that would otherwise not appear on the radar of banks and traditional financing institutions.

Aye Finance operates a network of 31 small but staffed branches across seven states, predominantly in the north of India, where prospective customers meet a representative who completes their financial information using a digital platform which syncs to the cloud.

The company said it is currently at break even on a month-to-month basis, but it plans to become overall profitable before the end of 2017. They are also targeting the next round of funding in 18-24 months which would help the company move into different kinds of financing products for businesses.