Avaza introduces online billing and invoicing software

The solution includes features such as credit notes (that help in handling returns and apply credits to existing invoices), track payments (that makes paying invoices faster, accepting any currency and globally sell in any currency), and email templates (enables the sending of invoices with a customised message).

With Avaza cloud invoice, companies can create and send personalised invoices to one or more customer contacts and record payments received against invoices. Apart from these, Avaza cloud invoicing supports partial payments or splitting payments across multiple invoices.

According to the company, Avaza Software is used by more than 3000 businesses in over 116 countries.